Alia Bhatt to attend Gucci Cruise show

Alia Bhatt heads to London for Gucci Cruise 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:41 pm May 13, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Indian actor Alia Bhatt, known for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to attend the Gucci Cruise Show in London. This comes after her recent representation of India at the esteemed MET Gala 2024. The Gucci event, scheduled for Monday, will take place at Tate Modern, a prominent art gallery located within London's vibrant cultural scene. The show will highlight Sabato De Sarno's creative vision for Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection.

Association

Bhatt's second appearance at Gucci Cruise show

Bhatt's association with the luxury fashion brand Gucci began in 2023 when she was named the first Indian Global Ambassador. Her first appearance at the Gucci Cruise show took place last year in Seoul, where she posed with the iconic Bamboo 1947 bag for her initial shoot. This year's event marks Bhatt's second appearance at the show, further strengthening her relationship with the brand.

Family time

Bhatt recently celebrated Mother's Day with family

Before setting off on her journey to London, Bhatt celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday (May 12) with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. She shared a picture of these cherished moments on Instagram, captioning the post as "Precious moments with my loved ones #happymothersday." For her London travel attire, Bhatt chose a simple yet stylish ensemble of a T-shirt and denim jeans, accessorized with items from Gucci.