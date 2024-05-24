Next Article

'Needed my own family': Preity Zinta on hiatus from films

By Isha Sharma 04:25 pm May 24, 202404:25 pm

What's the story Actor and businesswoman, Preity Zinta, recently disclosed the reasons behind her six-year absence from the film industry in an interview with DD India. Currently working on Lahore 1947, her first film since Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, Zinta stated, "I didn't want to do a film. I was focusing on business, I wanted to focus on my personal life." She also highlighted the unique challenges faced by women in the industry due to their biological clock.

Work-life balance

Zinta discussed balancing personal life and career

Zinta elaborated, "I've never dated anyone in the industry. I've never dated an actor. So the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family." "I really don't want to be an accomplished actor and a lonely person." "It's for every woman who works out there. Everybody tells you that I want equality, I want to work as hard as a man. But the world, they don't give you equality. You have a biological clock."

Career resumption

Her guilt over work commitments

Now a mother of two-and-a-half-year-old twins, Zinta has returned to work but admits feeling guilt about missing out on time with her children due to her professional commitments. She confessed, "My kids are two-and-a-half and I'm back at work. I'm loving work, but there's so much guilt every day that I'm missing out." Despite reading numerous scripts over the past six years, it was Lahore 1947 that finally compelled her to return to films.

Upcoming film

Everything to know about 'Lahore 1947'

Lahore 1947 is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film is an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai. The cast reportedly includes Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Mona Singh. Per reports, musical maestro AR Rahman is composing the film's music and background score, while Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics. It's aiming for a release on Republic Day 2025.

Zinta's career

Zinta's career: Notable films and business venture

Zinta debuted with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se..., co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Her notable films are Veer Zaara, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, among others. She has been working in films sporadically following her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016 but has been active in her business, primarily that of her IPL team, Punjab Kings. Currently, she is at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.