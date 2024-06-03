Next Article

RM's solo album debuts at No.5 on Billboard Top 200 Albums chart

RM's 'Right Place, Wrong Person' scores biggest US debut yet!

By Tanvi Gupta 09:56 am Jun 03, 202409:56 am

What's the story BTS's RM has once again made waves in the US music scene with his new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Billboard revealed on Sunday that the album has impressively debuted at No. 5 on the Top 200 Albums chart, setting a new personal best for the K-pop sensation. This achievement surpasses his previous record set by the album Indigo, which initially debuted at No. 15 and eventually climbed to No. 3.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Even though the BTS member RM is currently serving in the South Korean military, his music career is anything but on hold. On May 24, the superstar released his eagerly-awaited second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. This 35-minute, 11-track masterpiece arrives about a year and a half after Indigo (2022). The album offers a captivating voyage through RM's introspective depths and artistic vision, proving that his creativity knows no bounds.

Historic achievement

RM's album achieved historic Billboard 200 placement

With his latest achievement, RM has set a new record as the first K-pop soloist to have two different albums in the top five of the Billboard 200. Right Place, Wrong Person also marks RM's biggest opening week in the US to date. Luminate reports that the album earned 54K equivalent album units during its first week ending last Thursday (May 30), with over 10M on-demand audio streams.

UK debut

RM's solo album made a strong debut in UK

Right Place, Wrong Person has also made a significant debut in the United Kingdom. The album debuted at No. 37 on the UK albums chart, marking RM's highest placement yet on this competitive tally. Meanwhile, the album accumulated approximately 62.4M unfiltered streams on Spotify within one week of its release. This achievement marks the biggest first week for a K-pop debut on the music streaming platform in 2024 so far.

About the artist

A quick look at RM's solo career

Enlisted in the military since December 11, 2023, RM is set to be discharged in 2025. RM first stepped into the solo spotlight with the eponymous mixtape in 2015, followed by Mono in 2018, which made history as the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in the US. His official solo debut came in 2022 with Indigo. Now, with his latest release, RM is simply adding another jewel to his ever-growing crown of achievements.