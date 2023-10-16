Spotify introduces personalized in-app merch hub: How it works

By Sanjana Shankar 08:11 pm Oct 16, 202308:11 pm

Popular streaming platform Spotify has launched an in-app Merch Hub, a one-stop shop that lets you purchase personalized artist merchandise based on your listening preferences. Before this, artists' merch could be purchased via the artist profiles, Now Playing views, and release pages. The hub now centralizes all merch, making it easier for fans to browse and buy items through the artist's Spotify store, which is powered by Shopify.

Supporting artists through personalized merchandise

Per Tech Crunch, Heather Ellis, Product Marketing Manager of Fan Monetization at Spotify, described the new merch hub as "the first-ever merch shopping experience that is tailored to an individual's listening habits and fandom." "Spotify pulls personalized recommendations for you, specifically, into your merch hub experience, so offerings from your favorite artists find you-not the other way around." This feature supports Spotify's mission to empower artists to make a living from their art by connecting them with supportive listeners.

Spotify recorded highest-grossing merch sales week after announcing Wrapped results

To explore the new merch hub, users can simply search "Merch" or visit the Merch tile on the Browse page. Spotify also mentions that last year the company saw its highest-grossing merch sales week following the release of users' Spotify Wrapped results. The company plans to incorporate more "merch moments" in this year's Wrapped, which is set to launch during the last week of November.

Spotify's upcoming "Superpremium" subscription tier

The introduction of the in-app Merch Hub comes as Spotify gears up to launch a $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,664) per month "Superpremium" subscription tier. This tier is expected to include lossless audio, AI playlists, advanced mixing tools, extra audiobook listening hours, and a personalized feature called "Your Sound Capsule." Users will also have the option to sort their library based on their mood, genre, or activity.