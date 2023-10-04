Spotify Premium users get free access to over 150,000 audiobooks

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Spotify Premium users get free access to over 150,000 audiobooks

By Sanjana Shankar 02:34 pm Oct 04, 202302:34 pm

Users can buy additional 10-hour top-up if they exhaust the free limit

Spotify has announced that Premium subscribers can now enjoy over 150,000 audiobooks at no additional cost. The company is offering 15 hours of listening each month to Premium users, as well as plan managers for Family and Duo accounts If subscribers hit their 15-hour monthly cap, they can buy a 10-hour top-up. Initially, this audiobook perk will roll out to Premium users in the UK and Australia, with a US launch set for later this year.

2/5

Spotify's audiobook catalog includes bestsellers and independent authors

The audiobook collection for Spotify Premium users features around 70% of bestsellers from big-name publishers like Hachette, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan, and Penguin Random House. The catalog also includes works from independent authors and publishers worldwide. Only audiobooks marked with "Included in Premium" can be accessed for free. By giving users more content options, Spotify aims to boost the value of its $11 monthly premium plan.

3/5

Offline listening and easy search options for audiobooks

Spotify Premium subscribers can download audiobooks for offline listening, so the content is accessible even without an internet connection. To find an audiobook on the platform, users just need to type the title into the search bar. The platform offers an auto-bookmarking feature as well so users don't have to repeat listening to the same pages. Also, they can activate the Spotify Sleep Timer, to listen to audiobooks for a scheduled duration.

4/5

Spotify's expansion into the audiobook market

The addition of audiobooks to Spotify Premium comes after the company's acquisition of digital audiobook distributor Findaway last year. Spotify introduced audiobooks in the US in September 2022, comprising a catalog of 300,000 titles. During the launch last year, the company noted that audiobooks contributed only 6-7% of the book market. However, the category was growing at a 20% year-over-year rate, making it an appealing area for Spotify to explore.

5/5

Personalized recommendations and tools for authors

To help users discover new audiobooks, Spotify will offer editorial recommendations and personalized suggestions based on their tastes. The platform will also provide authors with promotional tools like customizable promo cards to attract users. In the future, Spotify plans to develop more advanced tools to help authors understand how their titles perform on the platform. There's no information on whether the audiobook feature will be made available globally or not.