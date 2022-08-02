Technology

Spotify introduces separate Play, Shuffle buttons but there's a catch

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 02, 2022, 02:16 pm 3 min read

Spotify had launched the combined Play/Shuffle button in 2020 (Photo credit: Spotify)

A separate Play button and a Shuffle button have been a long-standing demand of Spotify users. The company has now announced that it is rolling out the feature over the "coming weeks." Don't get too excited though, because there is a catch. The feature will be only available for paid subscribers. Free users will have to continue tolerating the randomly shuffled playlists.

Context Why does this story matter?

Spotify has decided to charge us for separate 'Play' and 'Shuffle' buttons. As ludicrous as it sounds, that's where we are at now.

It should be noted that the separation is a result of user complaints about the functionality of the previous combined button.

This seems like a farcical way to differentiate between paid and non-paid tiers, but the company apparently doesn't think so.

Spotify had introduced the green 'Shuffle play' button in 2020 to reduce streaming to just a click. Last year, the company made the 'Play' button the default option instead of the 'Shuffle Play' button on all album pages for premium users. The new update will display individual buttons throughout the app, including albums, artists, and playlists. It will be available only for paid users.

Issues Artists were frustrated about the random shuffling on Spotify

The old 'Shuffle play' button created a ruckus among users as it appeared differently in Spotify apps. On mobile app, playlists had the combined button, while on desktop, it was a simple 'Play' button. Artists had also expressed their anger over the button. Several artists want their albums to be heard in the original running order. The random shuffling, however, made this impossible.

Information Adele's tweet last year made Spotify rethink the Play/shuffle button

Last year, Adele tweeted, "we don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason." It was only after this that Spotify changed the 'Shuffle play' button to a mere 'Play' button on album pages for premium users.

Justification Spotify considers separate buttons an extension of premium service

The idea of two separate buttons for 'Play' and 'Shuffle' is a welcoming one. However, to make it a paid feature is certainly puzzling. Spotify has an interesting explanation for this. It says that premium users pay to listen to any song on-demand. Similarly, the buttons let users listen to the songs on-demand "in any way they want."

Official words 'You decide the way you want to hear'

Regarding the separate 'Play' and 'Shuffle' buttons, Spotify said, "So from the moment you hit play on Spotify, you decide the way you want to hear your favorite playlists or that new album you're obsessed with." "This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to."