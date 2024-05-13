Next Article

HYBE responds to alleged email controversy

K-pop: HYBE responds to alleged email from NewJeans members' parents

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm May 13, 202404:50 pm

What's the story South Korean entertainment giant, HYBE, addressed allegations stemming from an email allegedly sent by the parents of K-pop group NewJeans. The email—originally received by ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin in April—was subsequently forwarded to HYBE. "We would like to provide an explanation about an email. We received it on April 3, and we already replied on April 16 with content including that it is not plagiarism," stated HYBE on Monday.

Email correspondence

'She's using old-fashioned practice': HYBE criticized ADOR CEO's actions

HYBE further disputed claims regarding the initiation of the ADOR audit incident. "We also want to state that the claim that the start of the ADOR incident was due to 'neglect such as not responding to greetings' is a one-sided argument and not true." Expressing disappointment in Min's actions, the company stated, "We find it very unfortunate that Min is using an old-fashioned practice as she drags in artists and their families in her own battles for her personal greed."

Accusations

Letter actually written by Min, ADOR VP: HYBE

HYBE accused Min of orchestrating the email attack on the company as part of a scheme for a "management takeover" and "personal gain." The company claimed, "Min suggested using the parents to raise issues because it would breach the shareholders' agreement if she did it herself." Further, HYBE asserted that the email allegedly sent by the parents was "actually written by Vice President L and Min herself."

Legal action

HYBE plans legal steps now

HYBE concluded their statement by expressing dismay at Min's behavior, accusing her of using artists as shields for her personal gain and even putting their parents at the forefront. In a final move, HYBE announced plans to submit their evidence against Min to investigative. To note, in the dispute between HYBE and ADOR, the former label has reportedly appointed a new CEO to replace Min. HYBE owns an 80% majority stake in ADOR.

Email content

What was written in the email?

The email from the parents accused HYBE of copying ADOR's NewJeans's concepts for their new girl group, ILLIT. Further, the parents detailed their concerns about the alleged mistreatment by HYBE officials, particularly Chairperson Bang Si-hyuk. Accusing Bang of ignoring the members, their parents stated, "Whenever the NewJeans members encountered Bang in the company building, we wondered why he would pretend not to recognize them and turn a blind eye to their greetings."