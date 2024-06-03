Next Article

Patrick J. Adams-Sarah Rafferty to host 'Suits' podcast, watch series

What's the story Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, stars of the popular, long-running legal drama Suits, will host a new podcast titled Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, per Variety. The SiriusXM podcast will offer a viewing experience for the hosts who played Mike Ross and Donna Paulsen, respectively, in the series. As they watch the show for the "first time," they will share behind-the-scenes tales and be joined by special guests from the show's incredible nine-season run.

Production details

'Sidebar: A 'Suits' Watch Podcast' set to debut this year

The podcast is a product of SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios, co-created by Adams and Rafferty. The production team comprises Kimmie Gregory, Cassi Jerkins, and Kristin Shrader. Executive producers are Adams, Rafferty, Adam Sachs, Codi Fischer, and Colin Anderson. Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast is scheduled to debut later this year on multiple platforms. A specific release date has not been announced.

Streaming success

'Suits' experienced resurgence in popularity on Netflix

Suits, which aired from 2011-2019, saw a resurgence in popularity after its release on Netflix last year and reportedly became the most-watched title ever acquired by a streaming service. "It feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives," said Adams and Rafferty. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew [and] the fans who made it all possible."

Reunion

Meanwhile, some of the cast met for a reunion

The announcement of Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast coincided with a recent Suits cast reunion at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. Adams and Rafferty were joined by fellow cast members Dulé Hill and Amanda Schull, as well as executive producer Jeff Wachtel for a retrospective conversation. Notably, the popularity of Suits has also led to a new upcoming spinoff pilot, Suits: LA, for NBC, featuring Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, and Lex Scott Davis.

Plot

Plot of the show and streaming platforms

IMDb describes the show as, "On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers." Created by Aaron Korsh, it starred Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, and Gina Torres, among others. In India, it's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema.