'Yellowstone' sequel series to reunite three fan-favorite stars

By Tanvi Gupta 06:19 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story The popular television series, Yellowstone, currently wrapping up its final episodes of Season 5, is poised for expansion with a confirmed sequel series titled 2024. While details about the sequel remain limited, recent reports suggest that three stars from the original show—Cole Hauser (Rip), Kelly Reilly (Beth), and Luke Grimes (Kayce)—are expected to reprise their roles in the spinoff. However, official confirmation of this casting news is still pending.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The original series, which premiered in 2018, chronicles the lives of the Dutton family, a wealthy ranching dynasty that owns America's largest ranch. Led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the family battles corrupt politicians and stringent government regulations while grappling with an advancing modern world. Notably, 2024 isn't the first spin-off. A prequel series, 1883, premiered in 2021, followed by 1923 (2022-present). Another spin-off, 6666, is in development. Additionally, a fourth spin-off, 1944, was confirmed by Paramount in 2023.

Salary talks

Hauser and Reilly asked for a whopping amount!

The reports also indicate that the return of Hauser, Reilly, and Grimes involved significant pay negotiations. Both Hauser and Reilly reportedly asked for $1.25M per episode. While it's unclear if they will receive their requested pay, the report suggests that securing their participation was a costly affair. Meanwhile, the first part of the fifth and final season premiered in 2022, with the second part slated to premiere on November 10, 2024.

New leads

New faces rumored for 'Yellowstone' spinoff series

Meanwhile, in addition to the returning stars, Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer are rumored to be taking on lead roles in the new series. However, actor-producer Costner's involvement seems unlikely due to his controversial departure from the original show. Whether Costner will make a surprise return in Yellowstone's final episodes remains uncertain, despite recent hints of being open to it if scheduling allows.

Story continuation

Sequel series to continue the Dutton family saga

The sequel series aims to continue the narrative of the Dutton family where Yellowstone ends. The logline for the new series reads, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world." Hauser has previously expressed potential for his character's story and Reilly's character's story to continue post-Yellowstone.