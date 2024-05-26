Next Article

Everything about The Last of Us' Season 2

'The Last of Us' Season 2: Every update so far

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 am May 26, 202403:00 am

What's the story Since its successful debut on January 15, 2023, HBO's The Last of Us has been a hit series on Max. Despite the dual Hollywood strike, production for the much-anticipated Season 2 is underway. The first glimpse of the upcoming season was unveiled during Warner Bros Discovery's Upfront presentation in May. In the most recent update, Jeffrey Wright has joined the Season 2 cast. Here's everything we know about the series so far.

Release and plot

Season 2: Release and plot details

The second installment of the post-apocalyptic drama is slated for a 2025 release, as first hinted by HBO boss Casey Bloys at the end of 2023. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the upcoming season will be based on The Last of Us Part II game from Naughty Dog that was released in 2020. Production for Season 2 began on February 12 in Canada.

Cast details

Original cast returns for the second installment

The original Season 1 cast will return for the second season. This includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, and Merle Dandridge as Marlene, among others. The show's lead Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will reprise their roles as Ellie and Joel, respectively.

New additions

New characters and filming location unveiled

Deadline reported in March that filming will take place in Vancouver due to a significant part of the narrative from The Last of Us Part II video game being set in the Pacific Northwest. Season 2 will introduce new characters, with Kaitlyn Dever portraying Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Isabela Merced cast as Dina. Meanwhile, Mazin confirmed that Nick Offerman (Bill) and Murray Bartlett (Frank) won't be returning for Season 2.

Additional cast member

Wright joins as Isaac: The 'powerful leader of large militia'

Most recently, Wright joined the cast to portray Isaac from the video game. Isaac is described as "the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy." Wright—celebrated as one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation—recently earned his first Academy Award nomination for his role in the film American Fiction, garnering a Golden Globe nod as well.

Production team

Meet new directors and producers for Season 2

Season 2 will see new directors including Mark Mylod (Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). The series is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells also serving as executive producers. The series is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog. In India, the show is available on JioCinema.