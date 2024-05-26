Next Article

'The Bear' S3: Cast, plot, release date—all to know

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am May 26, 2024

What's the story FX on Hulu's acclaimed series The Bear is set to premiere its third season this summer. The show, which evolved from a family sandwich shop into a sought-after dining establishment in its second season, has been the talk of the town this award season. After securing 10 Emmys at the 75th ceremony for its debut season, the team is optimistic about similar accolades for the upcoming installment. From cast to plot, here's everything about Season 3.

Returning cast and plot details for Season 3

Returning for the third season are Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney Adamu, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich. Other cast members include Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. The upcoming season will continue to follow Carmy, Richie, and Sydney as they strive to elevate their restaurant amid daily challenges. In India, watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Is there any trailer for 'The Bear'?

FX has released two teaser trailers for The Bear Season 3, with the most recent one unveiled on Friday. In the clip, the prodigy chef, White, inaugurates the new restaurant with Sydney and Richie, only to find themselves engaging in familiar, comedic banter, which fans absolutely love! Sydney remarks, "This is a dysfunctional kitchen," prompting Carmy and Richie to retort simultaneously, "Show me a functional one!"

Take a look at the trailer here

Season 3 set to premiere in June on this date

The third season will debut on Hulu on June 27. The series has consistently premiered in June in consecutive years. This upcoming season, like its predecessor, will consist of 10 episodes. Fans can anticipate new characters and notable music moments, including Taylor Swift's Love Story, featured in a scene with Moss-Bachrach's character Richie. Following its renewal for S3 last November, The Bear has also been quietly picked up for S4.

All episodes are to be dropped simultaneously!

In a shift from traditional episodic release, FX will release all episodes of Season 3 simultaneously. This decision was explained by FX boss John Landgraf who said, "Watching the show episode by episode was anxiety-inducing which are not the adjectives typically associated with hit television shows." "So we made a decision that we would drop the whole thing because, for those of you who saw it, it has a really beautiful, very uplifting ending," he added.