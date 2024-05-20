Next Article

Demi Moore's 'The Substance' premiered at Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore shares insights on nudity scene in 'The Substance'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:38 pm May 20, 202403:38 pm

What's the story At the Cannes Film Festival, Demi Moore's feminist body horror The Substance recently made waves by receiving the longest 13-minute standing ovation. During a subsequent recent press conference, Moore opened up about her experience filming the movie, which includes some full-frontal nudity scenes. She described her role as "vulnerable," highlighting the "level of vulnerability and rawness" necessary to convey the story. Moore also credited co-star Margaret Qualley for making her feel "safe on set."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Substance—directed by Coralie Fargeat—had its Cannes premiere on Sunday night. The film explores a reality where a black market product gives women the ability to create a better version of themselves. Fargeat described body horror as "the perfect vehicle to express the violence all these women's issues are about." Amid an undercurrent of #MeToo at this year's festival, she hopes her film will contribute to raising awareness about women's issues.

Vulnerability

'Lever of vulnerability called for on all different levels...'

In The Substance, Moore plays Elisabeth, an aging TV fitness instructor who signs up for a mysterious medical regime called The Substance. Her role required the 61-year-old actor to appear fully nude and undergo a transformation into an old woman using prosthetic makeup. "The level of vulnerability that this role called for on all the different levels—emotionally and physically—were as demanding as it was exciting because it pushed me to step out of my comfort zone," Moore told Reuters.

The Plot insights

How Moore's dog 'still recognized' her after horrific transformations

In The Substance, Moore's character undergoes a horrific transformation due to abuse inflicted by Qualley's character. By the film's end, her character resembles Anjelica Huston from the 1990 film The Witches. Reflecting on her experience with prosthetics, Moore described it as "very strange," both on set and during the premiere screening. She found comfort in the fact that her dog, Pilaf, still recognized her, describing him as her "touchstone of reality."

About the film

Know more about 'The Substance'

The film, also starring Dennis Quaid, uses metaphors about women in Hollywood, age cruelty, and self-hatred repercussions. The plot revolves around a product that promises to later people into the best version of themselves but with an unexpected twist. Global rights to The Substance were acquired by Mubi ahead of the festival, marking a significant night for the company as it expands its internal theatrical distribution under new boss Mark Boxer.