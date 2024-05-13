Next Article

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' teaser to premiere at Cannes

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:36 pm May 13, 202406:36 pm

What's the story The much-awaited teaser of Vishnu Manchu's forthcoming film, Kannappa, is slated for a grand launch at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival on May 20. The actor took to social media to share his enthusiasm about the big reveal on Monday, stating, "Can't wait to show you all The World Of #Kannappa on the 20th May. Launching it in Cannes Film Festival." Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, this high-budget fantasy drama is currently under production.

'Kannappa' features a star-studded cast and a unique storyline

Kannappa, a joint creation by Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad, tells the tale of an atheist warrior turned devout follower of Shiva. Initially slated to star Nupur Sanon as the female lead, she had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts. Notably, it will include cameo appearances from top stars across various Indian film industries. Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar are reported to have contributed.

'Kannappa' production and anticipated multilingual release

Produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa will feature music composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devasi. While the official release date remains unannounced, the film is expected to hit screens in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and English by year-end. This multilingual approach aims to cater to a diverse audience across India and beyond.

