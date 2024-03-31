Next Article

Box office: Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' crosses Rs. 20cr milestone

By Tanvi Gupta 10:54 am Mar 31, 202410:54 am

What's the story The Malayalam survival drama The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham in Malayalam), starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has received a warm reception from audiences since its opening in theaters on Thursday. Despite stiff competition from Crew and Godzilla x Kong (both released on Friday), the movie has amassed a total of Rs. 21.6cr within just three days of its release. Helmed by Blessy, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel based on real-life events.

Collection

In numbers: 'Aadujeevitham' added Rs. 7.75cr on day 3

After a strong opening of Rs. 7.6cr, Aadujeevitham experienced a slight dip in earnings on Friday, bringing in Rs. 6.25cr. However, the film bounced back on Saturday, witnessing an increase in revenue with earnings of Rs. 7.75cr, according to Sacnilk. Aadujeevitham maintained a commendable 72.44% Malayalam occupancy rate on Saturday, with the maximum audience turning out during the evening shows (77.38%). Sunday's collections will bring in more money.

Record opening

'Aadujeevitham' marks career-high opening for Sukumaran

On its debut day, Aadujeevitham grossed Rs. 7.6cr net in India and Rs. 7.25cr gross overseas, bringing the first-day total to Rs. 16.10cr gross worldwide, reportedly. This marked a career-high opening for lead actor Sukumaran and one of the most successful openings in Malayalam cinema history. With Manjummel Boys and Premalu already crossing the Rs. 100cr mark earlier this year, Aadujeevitham is poised to comfortably join the list, propelled by its strong momentum.

Story

'Aadujeevitham' is inspired by a real-life story

Blessy's film, co-starring Amala Paul, narrates the real-life story of Najeeb's journey from a humble life in India to Saudi Arabia. There, he faces deception and abandonment in a remote Saudi village, with only herds of goats for company, all while endeavoring to support his pregnant wife, Sainu (Paul). The film's music was composed by AR Rahman, with Resul Pookutty overseeing the sound score design.

Upcoming venture

Meanwhile, Sukumaran will portray a menacing antagonist in 'BMCM'

Sukumaran continues to astound audiences with his versatility and is set to portray a completely different character in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, revealed Sukumaran's menacing look as an antagonist on Saturday. Sporting long hair, donned in black leather attire, and his face obscured by a mask, Sukumaran's appearance promises a striking transformation. The film is scheduled for release on April 10, clashing with Maidaan.