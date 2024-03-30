Next Article

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the villain in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Watch: Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'dangerous' character from 'BMCM' unveiled

By Tanvi Gupta 12:05 pm Mar 30, 202412:05 pm

What's the story The excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is at an all-time high after the release of its action-packed trailer featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as soldiers battling terrorism. Keeping the momentum going, the makers unveiled a glimpse of antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran on Saturday. The intriguing motion poster depicts Sukumaran in a distinctive look—long hair, black leather attire, and his face obscured by a mask, leaving audiences to speculate about his character's true motives.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The movie, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, is set to hit screens on April 10, coinciding with Eid celebrations. The project, announced in February 2023, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It shares its name with the 1998 comedy classic that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda and was directed by David Dhawan. Story-wise, however, there's apparently no relationship between the two.

Poster

Sukumaran's character is hellbent on revenge

Sharing the poster with fans, the makers added another layer of intrigue, hinting that revenge is Sukumaran's sole purpose: "He's evil, he's dangerous aur uska sirf ek lakshya hai...Badla! (he only has one motive, revenge)." Notably, this action-packed film is a collaborative effort by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. It is set to face some competition at the box office, going head-to-head with Ajay Devgn's sports drama, Maidaan. The latter also stars Gajraj Rao and Priya Mani.

Twitter Post

Wish we had gotten a look at his face, too!

Actor's insight

'I've taken a backseat in terms of screen time': Sukumaran

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sukumaran emphasized the importance of his character Kabir in the upcoming film. Speaking to PTI, the Malayalam star stated that the film should take precedence over individual roles. "I believe that rather than placing yourself first, place the film and make sure the casting is done in a way that justifies the story...If you look at my filmography in Malayalam, there are multiple films where I've taken a backseat in terms of screen time."

Working with Kumar

Sukumaran on working with co-star Kumar

Further, talking about working with Kumar, the actor lauded his co-star for "leading a disciplined lifestyle." "The way he approaches work, like he is ready at 7:00am and you will never see him tired on a set. He is always full of energy and leads a rigid, disciplined lifestyle," he said. "There's an amazing fun side to him. When we were shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, he would take us out for dinner," he recalled.