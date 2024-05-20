Next Article

Cate Blanchett is in the news due to her film 'Rumours'

Cate Blanchett reveals 'Rumours' is named after Fleetwood Mac album

By Isha Sharma May 20, 2024

What's the story Cate Blanchett's latest film, Rumours, draws its title from the iconic namesake album by the British-American band Fleetwood Mac. This revelation was recently made during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival. The dark comedy, directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, revolves around a group of G7 world leaders who get lost in the woods while drafting a joint statement. Amidst ensuing chaos and debauchery, romantic entanglements develop between several politicians.

Title origin

Blanchett shared an anecdote on the film's title selection

During the press conference, Blanchett shared an anecdote about the title. She revealed that she asked Galen why the movie was named Rumours, a question prompted by her husband's speculation that it might be after the Fleetwood Mac album. Confirming this, Galen explained they had chosen Rumours from a list of the top 10 album names they liked. "Rumours the album was famously creatively fraught and everyone was sleeping with each other, so it made sense to us," he said.

Film premiere

'Rumours' premiered at Cannes, received standing ovation

Rumours premiered on Saturday night at the Cannes Film Festival to a four-minute standing ovation. Blanchett was seen blowing kisses to the crowd as they embraced the film's dark comedy, laughing throughout the late-night screening. The film, which also stars Alicia Vikander, Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira and Zlatko Burić is screening out of competition at Cannes.

Cannes history

Directors and cast members' previous Cannes appearances

Co-director Maddin, a celebrated Canadian filmmaker known for his experimental style, has previously co-directed films like The Green Fog with Evan and Galen. Blanchett has been on the Croisette before for Todd Haynes's Carol, earning a best actor nomination at the Oscars. In 2018, she served as the jury president of the festival. Vikander was last at Cannes for Karim Aïnouz's Firebrand, which competed for the Palme d'Or.