Next Article

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' box office collection: Day 2

Box office: 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' captivates Indian audiences

By Tanvi Gupta 03:14 pm May 25, 202403:14 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated Hollywood film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, has officially hit the screens in India, earning a commendable ₹4.05cr within just two days of its release. Per Sacnilk, the movie raked in ₹2.05cr on its opening day and added another ₹2cr to its tally on Friday. Helmed by George Miller, the film serves as a prequel to the popular Mad Max franchise and delves into the backstory of one of its most intriguing characters Imperator Furiosa.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The post-apocalyptic action-adventure film serves as both a spin-off and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), centering on the character Imperator Furiosa—originally brought to life by Charlize Theron. Miller initially planned to film Furiosa back-to-back with Fury Road, but the project languished in development hell for years due to salary disputes with Warner Bros. At the Indian box office, it clashed with the Malayalam film Turbo starring Mammootty and the Hindi film Bhaiyya Ji featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

US premiere

'Furiosa' made $3.5M in US previews

Meanwhile, the R-rated film has already made $3.5M in US previews. The Warner Bros﻿ action film is projected to earn between $40M and $45M over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, comparable to the three-day earnings of Fury Road in 2015. However, matching the success of Fury Road will be challenging. The predecessor grossed $380M worldwide and is hailed as one of the best action movies of the decade. It also received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Film details

Stellar cast, plot drive 'A Mad Max Saga'

A Mad Max Saga features Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, delivering a powerful performance with remarkable intensity. Chris Hemsworth portrays the ruthless Warlord Dementus, with Tom Burke and Alyla Browne providing strong support. The plot revolves around a young Furiosa and her sister Valkyrie who are abducted into a world of greedy men after their home is discovered by biker raiders. The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival on May 15 with a six-minute standing ovation.

Global success

'Furiosa' dominated South Korea surpassing 'The Roundup: Punishment'

The film premiered in Sydney, Australia, with Hemsworth attending the premiere alongside his wife and children. In a conversation with PEOPLE, he described the premiere as akin to a "Halloween party" for his kids. Meanwhile, A Mad Max Saga also made waves in South Korea, leading the box office and surpassing local crime actioner The Roundup: Punishment. According to Kobis tracking service data by the Korean Film Council (Kofic), the film earned $575K from 75,400 ticket sales on Wednesday.