What's the story The Hollywood film Moving On, on Netflix, has an interesting, important, and brave story at its core. With an ensemble cast comprising mostly experienced, veteran actors, the film effectively speaks volumes about sexual assault, friendships that last decades, and how internalized trauma can wreak havoc on one's life. Directed by Paul Weitz, the movie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the lead roles.

Story

This is what happens in the film

MO has a layered story; you're fooled into believing you have a grasp of the plot, only for it to surprise you a few moments later. Claire (Fonda) and Evelyn (Tomlin), longtime friends, meet at a mutual friend's funeral. However, they have more tasks than to mourn: Claire needs to exact revenge on Howard, the late friend's husband, who assaulted her four decades ago.

#1

Explores criminals' supposed guilt after their wrongdoing

When Claire arrives at the funeral, she tells Howard starightaway: "I am going to kill you this weeend." Of course, it's easier said than done, but what strikes us early on is Howard is visibly shaken at the sight of her. Through Howard's mannerisms and reaction, the film explores how molesters keep trying to run away from their crimes, but, karma catches up.

#2

Both the female leads are women of substance

The film is not short of ideas, so, we don't meet two cardboard characters in the form of the two elderly women. Even though they might in their 60s or 70s, the zeal and enthusiam that defined the early years of their life haven't changed a bit. While Claire likes photography, Evelyn enjoys playing the cello. Why should old-age strip you of happiness?

#3

A completely cathartic experience

The takedown of Howard is extremely satisfying to watch, and transpires when you least expect it. MO takes its own sweet little time to reach that stage, but eventually, it feels extremely cathartic to see two women actualizing their plans and not taking no for an answer. It's also a mature treatment of trauma: no mattter how many years pass, the pain doesn't budge.

Conclusion

There is a lot to be impressed by

In addition to showing us Howard-Claire's showdown, the movie also touches upon the longevity of female friendships, the courage required to be your own person, and the importance of free-spirited nature that ensures you aren't bogged down by societal expectations. It's not a perfect film and a couple of scenes feel dry, but it still deserves a watch for its empathetic and mature filmmaking.