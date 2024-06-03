Next Article

'Outlander' Season 7 return date locked: Here's what to expect

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 03, 202412:30 am

What's the story The acclaimed Starz drama, Outlander, is set to return from its midseason break on November 22, 2024. The announcement was made during the annual "World Outlander Day," which commemorates the publication of Diana Gabaldon's first book in the historical fantasy series. The seventh season, the longest since its debut, aired eight episodes in June 2023 before going on hiatus in August, only to return this year!

Cast details

First, know what 'Outlander' is all about

This captivating historical drama series made its debut back in 2014. It revolves around Claire Randall, a former World War II nurse in Scotland. In an unexpected turn of events in 1945, Claire finds herself mysteriously transported back to the year 1743. There, she crosses paths with, falls deeply in love with, and ultimately weds the charismatic Highland warrior, Jamie Fraser. As Claire navigates this newfound world, she becomes entangled in the tumultuous events of the Jacobite rising.

Source material

Season 7 continues adaptation of Gabaldon's 'Outlander' novels

The TV series' first season is adapted from Outlander. Subsequent seasons followed suit: Season 2, based on Dragonfly in Amber; Season 3, Voyager; Season 4, Drums of Autumn; Season 5, The Fiery Cross; Season 6, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. The second half of Outlander S7 will continue to adapt An Echo in the Bone. This progression sets up the show's eighth and final season to focus on the ninth book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

Plot synopsis

Upcoming episodes to test 'Outlander' characters like never before

The upcoming episodes of Outlander will see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) marriage "tested like never before." The couple will face a difficult choice between supporting their loved ones and defending their new home during the Revolutionary War. Concurrently, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) will face new enemies across time as they strive to keep their family united. The makers have also released a teaser.

Broadcast schedule

Extended Season 7 to continue weekly on Starz platforms

The remaining eight episodes of Outlander Season 7 will be released weekly on Fridays at 12:00am ET on all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and at 8:00pm ET/PT on linear. This extended season was ordered after the sixth season was shortened due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays. The show's seventh season has 16 episodes. To note, all the seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.