By Divya Raje Bhonsale Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Rarely do films show you the ugly reality of society in its raw essence. Bhakshak, starring Bhumi Pednekar, is one such film that hits you in the gut by showing the harsh reality, while also leaving you with many questions. Is it gory? No. But, does it disturb you emotionally? Yes. It'll remind you of many real-life incidents surrounding shelter homes. We review.

What's the film about?

Sexual exploitation of girls in a shelter home

Vaishnavi Singh (Pednekar) is a passionate journalist who runs her news channel in Patna, along with her colleague and cameraman Bhaskar Sinha (Sanjay Mishra), who barely fetches her visuals. Singh comes across sexual abuse of the girls at a shelter home, run by a local goon, Bansi Yadav (Aditya Srivastav). Amidst threats and family pressure, will Singh be able to uncover this gory truth?

The leading star

Best work by Pednekar in recent times

Bhakshak is a film that Pednekar needed after her last year's unsuccessful releases - Bheed, Afwah, and Thank You For Coming. She has absorbed the character and presents it with empathy and passion. What intrigued me most was the smile that she carried even in intense confrontation scenes. It reflects many things including sarcasm, hope, and trust. Her monologue, especially, deserves mention.

Other brilliant performances

'Bhakshak' is not led by one actor alone, but all

When you get actors like Mishra and Srivastav onboard, it isn't difficult to understand that the project is an acting marvel. Mishra brings humor, sensitivity, and compassion to the story. Srivastava, an underdog in Indian cinema, is brutal as Yadav but brilliant as an actor. Sai Tamhankar has a small bit to play for but impresses nonetheless. The other supporting cast is deserving, too.

Writing

It'll remind you of numerous shelter home cases

Bhakshak seems to be inspired by a real-life incident. It reminded me of Muzaffarpur's horrific shelter home abuse case where 32 out of 49 girls were raped. Like Yadav in Bhakshak, Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO, owned a newspaper company too. Yes, the writers have taken creative liberty on a number of occasions, but it largely stays true to the 2018 case.

Watch it or skip it?

Don't miss out on this heartwrenching movie

Released on Netflix, Bhakshak hasn't been promoted like other commercial cinemas. The film, which is a little over two hours in length, is a must-watch for not only its performances and direction but the reality it brings to the fore. Directed by Pulkit, it premiered on Netflix on Friday and is backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Verdict: 3.5 stars out of 5.