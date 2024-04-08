Next Article

Google DeepMind veteran Jordan Hoffmann is leading the center

Microsoft announces new research center for AI in London

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 pm Apr 08, 202403:10 pm

What's the story US tech giant Microsoft has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) research center in London, UK. This move by the firm is aimed at enhancing the development of its AI offerings. The center is an extension of the recently established Microsoft AI division, which focuses on improving products such as Copilot in Windows 10 and 11.

Core focus

Center to focus on advanced language models

The London-based center will primarily concentrate on developing cutting-edge language models as well as their supporting infrastructure. It will also work on creating top-tier tooling for foundational models. The leadership of the new center is entrusted to Jordan Hoffmann, a veteran from Inflection AI and Google DeepMind.

Employment prospects

New center to boost job opportunities in UK

The establishment of the new AI research center not only marks progress in Microsoft's AI capabilities, but also opens up job opportunities for UK-based AI professionals. Microsoft is actively seeking "exceptional individuals who want to work on the most interesting and challenging AI questions of our time," thereby creating a promising employment landscape.

Investment plans

Microsoft reaffirms commitment to UK's AI sector

In line with the new center's launch, Microsoft has reiterated its commitment to the UK. It has highlighted a £2.5 billion investment aimed at equipping the UK workforce with necessary skills for the AI era. The company also pledged to provide 20,000 high-end GPUs to build infrastructure for the country's burgeoning AI sector, further demonstrating its dedication.