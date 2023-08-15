Airline charges elderly couple over Rs. 11,000 for ticket printout

Written by Athik Saleh August 15, 2023 | 04:26 pm 2 min read

Ryanair defended their decision to charge the couple extra

An elderly couple, Ruth and Peter Jaffe, faced a £110 (roughly Rs. 11,600) charge from Ryanair for mistakenly printing the wrong boarding passes. Although the couple had already checked in and paid extra to sit together, they accidentally downloaded their return boarding pass instead of the outgoing one. Ryanair charged them a hefty fee for printing the correct passes, drawing the ire of netizens.

The couple was not seated together

According to the daughter, her mother made a mistake while trying to check in and was informed that she wouldn't be seated next to her disabled husband unless she paid extra. Consequently, she attempted to pay extra but was checked in for the return flight only. Despite paying £110 for two pieces of paper, the couple ended up sitting separately.

Daughter detailed the incident on X

Ryanair defended their decision

The incident occurred on their way from Stansted Airport to Bergerac, France. The daughter's tweet detailing the incident went viral, with many users expressing their frustration. Many advised others to avoid using the airline, while some pointed out that the cheapest airline could eventually cost more. Ryanair defended their decision, stating that the couple failed to check in despite being advised to do so.

A user called Ryanair 'flying bus' with 'plastic seats'

Another user shared a similar experience

