Next Article

It will be integrated as a developer preview for now

Google to integrate Gemini AI in standard Pixel 8 model

By Akash Pandey 01:34 pm Mar 29, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Google has announced plans to incorporate its innovative large language model, Gemini, into the standard Pixel 8 smartphone. This decision comes after the successful implementation of the AI model in the Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S24. The standard Pixel 8 will be equipped with Gemini Nano, a compact version of the model designed for personal devices. Note that Google originally said that the regular Pixel 8 couldn't handle on-device Gemini because of "hardware limitations."

Debut details

Gemini Nano to debut in upcoming Pixel Feature Drop

The standard Pixel 8, powered by Google's proprietary Tensor G3 chip, will debut the Gemini Nano in the upcoming Pixel Feature Drop. Initially, it will be introduced as a developer preview. Google aims to gather user feedback and ensure seamless functionality on this slightly less powerful device compared to its Pro counterpart. Despite differences in RAM capacity, both devices are expected to offer a comparable AI experience.

Feature enhancement

Gemini Nano to enhance key features on Pixel 8

The integration of Gemini Nano is set to enhance two key features on the Pixel 8. It will upgrade the Recorder app with a Gemini-powered summarization feature that operates locally on the device, generating summaries of recorded conversations without needing an internet connection. Additionally, Gemini Nano will drive Gboard's Smart Reply toolset, which offers message response suggestions and understands context within conversations.

Information

Apple in talks with Google for AI collaboration

On a related note, rumors suggest Apple may incorporate Google's AI into iPhones. This development comes as Gemini faces criticism for generating historically inaccurate images.