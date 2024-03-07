Next Article

There's a file picker shortcut for previously captured docs

Now you can scan documents using Google Files app

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:05 pm Mar 07, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Google Files is introducing a new document scanner feature, similar to the one found on Google Drive. This addition can be accessed through a "Scan" floating-style action button on the app's main page, making it simpler for users to locate and share scanned documents. Google has been pushing a lot of updates with new features, in recent weeks.

Scanner features and functionality

The Google Files document scanner provides both "Manual" and "Auto capture" modes, with a user interface identical to the Google Drive scanner. It also includes a file picker shortcut for previously captured documents. Scanning takes place on the device itself, and solely the final scanned previews are shared with Google Files. The Preview screen lets users crop, filter, rotate, retake, clean, and delete images, as well as add more pictures.

Storage and availability

After scanning is complete, the document is saved in the form of a PDF in a new folder within Internal Storage > Files by Google > Scanned. This document scanner feature is currently available in the latest beta version (1.2729.x) of Google Files. Users can look forward to an improved document management experience within the app.