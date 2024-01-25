Artifacts

Items looted during 19th century wars

The items set to be loaned, including a sword of state and a gold badge worn by officials charged with cleansing the king's soul, were mostly likely looted during wars in the 19th century between the Asante and the UK. Reports also indicate the presence of a ceremonial cap adorned with gold decorations, worn by prominent courtiers during coronations and other significant events, among the items.

History

British museums can't permanently return items to their origin

As per law, some national museums in the UK, like the V&A and the British Museum, are prohibitedfrom permanently returning contested items in their collections. For them, loan deals such as this are a way to allow objects to return to their origin. However, some nations laying claim to disputed artifacts worry that these loans might be used to indicate they accept the UK's ownership.

Statement

Have a responsibility towards countries of origin: V&A director

According to V&A Director Tristram Hunt, "(When museums hold) objects with origins in war and looting in military campaigns, we have a responsibility to the countries of origin." "It doesn't seem to me that all of our museums will fall down if we build up these kind of partnerships and exchanges," he told BBC. Hunt did clarify that the loan is not the items' permanent return of ownership to Ghana.

Ghana

Artifacts to be displayed at Manhyia Palace Museum in Ghana

The three-year loan agreements, with the option to extend by three more, are not with the Ghanaian government but with Otumfo Osei Tutu II - the current Asante king known as "Asantehene." The items will be displayed at the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi, the Asante region's capital, to commemorate the Asantehene's silver jubilee. The Asante gold artifacts are the highest symbol of the Asante royal government and are believed to be invested with the spirits of former kings.