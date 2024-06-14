In brief Simplifying... In brief Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' has come to a close, setting a record as the highest-grossing tour ever with over $1B in revenue.

Taylor Swift announces end of record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:14 am Jun 14, 2024

What's the story Pop music sensation Taylor Swift has confirmed that her highly successful Eras Tour will wrap up in December this year. The announcement was made during her 100th show in Liverpool, England, putting to rest any speculation about additional tour dates. "This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," Swift shared with her audience from the stage.

Fan appreciation

Swift expressed gratitude to fans during 100th show

During the concert, Swift took a moment to express her gratitude for her fans' unwavering support. "You have done so much to be with us," she said. She acknowledged their efforts in planning for the concert, memorizing lyrics, and arranging transportation. Swift emphasized that she wanted to spend the 100th show appreciating their dedication. "I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!"

Record-Breaking success

'Eras Tour' set record as highest-grossing tour ever

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, in Arizona and has since set a new record as the highest-grossing tour of all time. It has surpassed $1B in revenue. The success of the tour was further amplified by the release of the Eras Tour concert film in October 2023, which added an additional $261.6M to its worldwide gross earnings.

Tour extension

Swift's surprise announcement follows recent tour extension

Swift's announcement about the tour conclusion came as a surprise, especially considering she had recently added 15 more dates to her final North America leg. This extension included a six-night performance in Canada. When these shows were added, Swift had tweeted: "Turns out it's NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024."