Anurag Kashyap reveals Christopher Nolan's ordeal while shooting in India
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap does not mince his words. After sharing his opinions about the lack of support from the Indian government for independent artists, he has now disclosed the difficulties faced by Christopher Nolan while filming Tenet in Mumbai. In an interview with Fever FM, Kashyap said, "You should someday talk to Christopher Nolan's team about the problems they went through when they were trying to shoot Tenet in India."
Nolan's equipment was allegedly held at customs
Kashyap said, "There was a film body that was supporting people like Shyam Benegal and Govind Nihalani, but now, even the subsidies with which certain states lure filmmakers take up to eight years to arrive. A lot of it is just pretense." "You'll be shocked how [Nolan] was treated. His equipment was held by customs. There are thousands of stories. Let's stop bulls****ing ourselves that there is a system that empowers cinema." Tenet memorably starred Indian actor Dimple Kapadia.
Kashyap called out authorities over lack of support
Kashyap also criticized Indian authorities for taking credit for the recent success of Indian filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival. He cited Payal Kapadia's recent win at Cannes; her film All We Imagine As Light won the prestigious Grand Prix award. "Not a single one of them was supported by India. Payal hasn't even got the rebate due from India, even though it's an Indo-French co-production," Kashyap revealed. "I'm sorry to say this, but India doesn't support cinema, independent cinema."
'Everybody wants a piece of Kapadia'
Further talking about Kapadia's historic victory at the 77th Cannes, the filmmaker-actor opined, "Let's stop basking in somebody else's hard work. They've done it on their own. Payal has won twice before, but her films haven't even been released in India." "The support that she gets is from outside. After her big victory, everybody wants a piece of her, but she had no option but to go out."