Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has criticized the lack of support for cinema in India, citing Christopher Nolan's difficulties while filming and the lack of recognition for Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning film.

Kashyap revealed that Nolan's equipment was held by customs and Kapadia's film, an Indo-French co-production, has not received due rebate from India.

He emphasized that India needs to stop taking credit for individual successes and start genuinely supporting the film industry.

Anurag Kashyap shares the challenges faced by Christopher Nolan in India

By Isha Sharma 10:10 am Jun 14, 202410:10 am

What's the story Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap does not mince his words. After sharing his opinions about the lack of support from the Indian government for independent artists, he has now disclosed the difficulties faced by Christopher Nolan while filming Tenet in Mumbai. In an interview with Fever FM, Kashyap said, "You should someday talk to Christopher Nolan's team about the problems they went through when they were trying to shoot Tenet in India."

His complaints

Nolan's equipment was allegedly held at customs

Kashyap said, "There was a film body that was supporting people like Shyam Benegal and Govind Nihalani, but now, even the subsidies with which certain states lure filmmakers take up to eight years to arrive. A lot of it is just pretense." "You'll be shocked how [Nolan] was treated. His equipment was held by customs. There are thousands of stories. Let's stop bulls****ing ourselves that there is a system that empowers cinema." Tenet memorably starred Indian actor Dimple Kapadia.

Unfulfilled promises

Kashyap called out authorities over lack of support

Kashyap also criticized Indian authorities for taking credit for the recent success of Indian filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival. He cited Payal Kapadia's recent win at Cannes; her film All We Imagine As Light won the prestigious Grand Prix award. "Not a single one of them was supported by India. Payal hasn't even got the rebate due from India, even though it's an Indo-French co-production," Kashyap revealed. "I'm sorry to say this, but India doesn't support cinema, independent cinema."

On Kapadia

'Everybody wants a piece of Kapadia'

Further talking about Kapadia's historic victory at the 77th Cannes, the filmmaker-actor opined, "Let's stop basking in somebody else's hard work. They've done it on their own. Payal has won twice before, but her films haven't even been released in India." "The support that she gets is from outside. After her big victory, everybody wants a piece of her, but she had no option but to go out."