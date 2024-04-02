Next Article

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift dominates with six wins

By Tanvi Gupta 11:25 am Apr 02, 202411:25 am

What's the story Amid dazzling lights and multiple star-studded performances, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards unfolded Monday night (local time) at the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by rapper-actor Ludacris, the event drew global attention, with Taylor Swift leading the nominations with nine nods. Following closely were Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage with eight nominations each, while Olivia Rodrigo received an impressive seven nods. Here's a rundown of the night's standout winners.

Swift's domination

Swift took home the Artist of the Year Award

Continuing her streak of wins, Swift took home a whopping six awards. These included Pop Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Best Lyrics for Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version), TikTok Bop of the Year for Cruel Summer, and Favorite Tour Style. In her virtual speech, she teased, "I'm so so so thankful for that. And you know, we have so many exciting things ahead of us."

Special honors

Special honors to Cher, Beyoncé, Green Day, and TLC

Before the awards show began, special honors were announced. Music legend Cher received the Icon Award, while Beyoncé was honored with the Innovator Award. To note, previous recipients of the Icon Award include Bon Jovi, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, and P!nk. Green Day and TLC were both recipients of the iHeartRadio Landmark Awards. These recognitions highlight their significant contributions to music.

Awards

SZA won Song of the Year; major winners across categories

SZA's Kill Bill won Song of the Year, while Rodrigo's GUTS was named Pop Album of the Year. Miley Cyrus's Flowers was crowned Pop Song of the Year, and Duo/Group of the Year went to OneRepublic. Ashley Gorley was honored with the Songwriter of the Year award, while All My Life by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole won Hip-Hop Song of the Year. Jack Antonoff received the Producer of the Year accolade.

Winners

Other notable winners

In other categories, Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez won Best Collaboration. Roll was named Best New Artist in both pop and country categories. Lainey Wilson's Heart Like a Truck won Country Song of the Year, while renowned country musician Morgan Wallen was recognized as Country Artist of the Year. Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains bagged Hip-Hop Album of the Year.

Performances

Electrifying performances contributed to the award show

The evening was marked by electrifying performances from a diverse lineup of artists. Host Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae took to the stage. In a pre-show interview, Ludacris expressed his excitement about the talent pool saying: "I love that you got Roll on here... I just want to be a part of greatness."