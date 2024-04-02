Next Article

'Tiger' releases on April 22 on Disney+ Hotstar

'Tiger': Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces release date of her next

By Aikantik Bag 10:44 am Apr 02, 202410:44 am

What's the story Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently unveiled the release date of her upcoming film, Tiger. The announcement was made on social media; in her post, she also revealed that she has lent her voice to the lead character, a tigress named Amba. Set in India's lush jungles, the movie is scheduled to premiere on April 22, aligning with World Earth Day. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Character

Chopra Jonas shared insights about her character

In her social media post, Chopra Jonas expressed her excitement about the film and provided insights into her character. She described Tiger as a narrative that encapsulates the wilderness and its intricate dynamics. Her character, Amba, is portrayed as "a tiger with an enduring legacy," whose maternal love for her cubs "illuminates the profound bond between mother and offspring." She also revealed that the movie was shot for eight long years!

Twitter Post

Here is the announcement post