Top Bollywood courtroom dramas you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 10:42 am Apr 02, 202410:42 am

What's the story Courtroom dramas have a unique way of gripping audiences with their intense narratives and powerful performances. Bollywood has produced some exceptional films in this genre that not only entertain but also provoke thought. Here's a list of five such compelling courtroom dramas available on Prime Video that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Movie 1

'Jolly LLB'

Jolly LLB offers a satirical glimpse into the Indian legal system. The narrative follows a modest lawyer, portrayed by Arshad Warsi, who stumbles upon a hit-and-run case involving a wealthy adversary. The film distinguishes itself with its incisive humor and societal insights, while Saurabh Shukla's portrayal of the judge adds depth to the strong character performances that drive this compelling story.

Movie 2

'Pink'

Pink examines the nuances of consent and the rights of women in a society rife with gender biases. The film features Amitabh Bachchan as a retired lawyer who defends three women embroiled in charges of attempted murder. It's widely praised for its authentic depiction of courtroom dynamics and its bold confrontation of the prejudices that women face within the legal system and beyond.

Movie 3

'Section 375'

﻿Section 375: Law vs Justice is a gripping courtroom drama that examines the murky legal areas of sexual assault. Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha give standout performances as opposing lawyers who delve into the complexities of evidence and legal interpretations concerning Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to rape. Their battle in court exposes the intricate dance between law and justice.

Movie 4

'Court'

Court is a critically acclaimed film that offers a raw and realistic portrayal of the Indian legal system. Through the trial of an aging folk singer, director Chaitanya Tamhane questions the principles of justice. The film's narrative is subtle yet impactful, earning it multiple international awards for its honest depiction of courtroom proceedings and the societal implications they carry.

Movie 5

'Guilty'

Guilty delves into the aftermath of a Valentine's Day celebration that leads to serious allegations against a popular college student. Kiara Advani stars in this intense drama, which utilizes the courtroom setting to explore complex themes of privilege, truth, and perception. The narrative is particularly relevant in today's India, where social media significantly sways public opinion and shapes the discourse on justice.