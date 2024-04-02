Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' to bow out of theaters soon

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar and his persona and charisma can be seen in the recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan. The movie has been raking in huge chunks at the box office. After a glorious run, the movie is finally slowing down in its fourth week. It is pitted against new releases like Crew and Madgaon Express at the domestic box office.

Marching toward the ₹150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned ₹60 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned ₹139.35 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. A remake of the Gujarati film Vash, it stars Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and R Madhavan, among others. It's the first of Devgn's many releases of 2024.

