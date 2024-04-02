Next Article

Beyoncé honored with Innovator Award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Tanvi Gupta 10:11 am Apr 02, 202410:11 am

What's the story Draped in a sleek black ensemble from head to toe, complete with a signature cowboy hat, Beyoncé made a striking entrance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (local time). Her towering heels added to her commanding presence as she accepted the night's top honor, the prestigious Innovator Award from music icon Stevie Wonder. In her acceptance speech, the Grammy-winning artist expressed deep admiration for Wonder, thanking him for paving the way for all artists.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Each year, the prestigious accolade of the Innovator Award celebrates artists who redefine the landscape of pop culture. The timing couldn't have been more perfect as Beyoncé's latest masterpiece, Act II: Cowboy Carter album, dropped just days before the event. Her groundbreaking venture into country music captured the hearts of fans worldwide, smashing records on Spotify as the most-streamed album in a single day for 2024.

Mutual admiration

Wonder also praised Beyoncé's impact on music

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from you, Steve Wonder. Whenever anyone asks me if it's anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it's always you," Beyoncé said as she took to the stage. Wonder reciprocated Beyoncé's admiration, thanking her for inspiring the world to become a better place. He also acknowledged his harmonica performance on her cover of Jolene—a standout track from Cowboy Carter.

Innovation insights

Beyoncé shared insights on innovation

Further, in her acceptance speech, Beyoncé further shared her perspective on innovation, stating that it begins with a dream and involves bringing that dream to life despite challenges. "Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible," she continued. "Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you."

Gratitude

The singer expressed gratitude to family and fellow innovators

The artist concluded her speech by expressing gratitude to all the innovators who have committed their lives and art to creating a shift in the industry. She acknowledged several influential artists for their contributions. Additionally, she thanked her husband, Jay Z, whom she referred to as her rock and best friend, and her three children—twelve-year-old Blue Ivy and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir—who she described as her "inspiration and my biggest blessing."