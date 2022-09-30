Entertainment

Selena Gomez speaks of 'kindness' after Hailey Bieber's viral interview

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 30, 2022, 08:11 pm 2 min read

Did Selena Gomez indirectly take a dig at Hailey Bieber's recent interview?

A day after Hailey Bieber's sensational interview, Selena Gomez went live on TikTok insisting on the importance of kindness. Though she did not directly address Bieber or her interview, one can read between the lines to understand that she has taken a dig at the interview. Read on to know about what happened in the interview and how Gomez responded.

Context Why does this story matter?

Justin Bieber and Gomez were in a relationship for several years until they decided to break up in 2018.

Soon after the breakup, Justin and Hailey got together and eventually tied the knot, too.

This led to rumors and speculations about a cheating scandal.

With this interview, Hailey has broken her silence for the first time, and Gomez reacted almost immediately.

Details Here's what happened during the interview

To give a little background, Hailey recently appeared on Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy. She spoke about some unexpected matters during the interview including the private life of her husband and popular singer Justin Bieber and his past with ex Gomez. She also made it clear that she was never romantically involved with Justin when he was in a relationship with Gomez.

Details Hailey had this to say about Gomez

To recall, Hailey was asked in the interview if she was romantically involved with Justin at the same time as Gomez. She responded saying, "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody—that's the end of it." About Gomez, she said, "I respect her; there's no drama, personally" and signed off.

Quote Know what 'Rare' represents: Gomez

Gomez said in the TikTok video, "All I have to say is it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words [because] that's exactly what I want. That's it." She further added, "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter."