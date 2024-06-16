In brief Simplifying... In brief Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift, who split after six years due to personality differences, chose to keep their relationship details private, a stance Alwyn maintains post-breakup.

Fans speculate Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, contains references to Alwyn, but he remains non-committal.

Despite the split, both have moved on, with Swift dating Travis Kelce and Alwyn's current relationship status undisclosed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Joe Alwyn on keeping relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift private

Why ex-lovers Joe Alwyn-Taylor Swift chose to 'keep things private'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:45 am Jun 16, 202410:45 am

What's the story One of Hollywood's most private relationships that went global was between actor Joe Alwyn and pop sensation Taylor Swift. After a year since their split, Alwyn is now shedding some light on his past romance. In an interview with The Sunday Times Style, the 33-year-old star revealed they had agreed "not to commodify" their relationship. Alwyn and Swift first sparked dating rumors in 2017 and made their debut public appearance as a couple in 2018.

Post-breakup

Alwyn reflected on life post-Swift relationship

Alwyn expressed satisfaction with his life post-breakup. "As everyone knows, we together—both of us, mutually—decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private," he said, adding, "It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now." "And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life...I feel really good."

Direct references

Alwyn's alleged references in ex-lover's songs

When asked about Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, speculated to contain material inspired by their breakup, Alwyn avoided giving a direct answer. Fans theorize So Long London track is a reference to Alwyn, citing lyrics like "I stopped trying to make him laugh." Interestingly, the cover of the Sunday Times Style magazine bore the headline "London Boy." This prompted readers to question if the headline was a nod to Swift's song London Boy from her 2019 album Lover.

Twitter Post

Have you checked out this magazine cover?

Breakup details

Inside sources revealed reasons for the Alwyn-Swift split

Sources close to Alwyn and Swift revealed that their breakup after six years of dating was largely due to differences in their personalities. Despite the split, Alwyn has reportedly "moved on and is currently dating." A source told PEOPLE that Alwyn "certainly doesn't talk poorly about her," adding, "He was in love with her...it just didn't work out." Swift has been open about the challenges of dating in the public eye, referencing these difficulties in her song Lavender Haze.

Alwyn's privacy

Alwyn's current relationship status remains private

Despite the public interest, Alwyn has chosen to keep his current relationship status private. He refrained from revealing whether he is still in contact with Swift or if he is seeing someone new. "I'm sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn't want to just open the door to things like that right now." Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning singer is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.