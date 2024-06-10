Next Article

Dalton Gomez confirms relationship with Maika Monroe

Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez goes public with girlfriend Maika

By Tanvi Gupta 01:14 pm Jun 10, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex-husband, has officially confirmed his relationship with actor Maika Monroe on Instagram. On Sunday, Monroe shared a series of photos featuring Gomez, a real estate agent previously married to Grande for two years before their split in July 2023. Shortly after his divorce from Grande, Gomez was first linked to Monroe in October 2023 when they were spotted kissing in photos obtained by TMZ.

Instagram update

Photo dump confirmed Gomez-Monroe's relationship status

The Instagram update from the It Follows actor commenced with a sweet image of Monroe standing on tiptoes to share a kiss with Gomez at a crosswalk, captioned with a simple shooting star emoji. Gomez also appeared in another photo. In the final slide, Monroe shared a clearer snapshot of the couple, showing them cozied up together against a backdrop of the sea. Clad in matching, all-black attire, they embraced each other affectionately in the golden-hour capture.

Past relationships

Gomez's previous marriage to Grande

Before dating Monroe, Gomez was married to pop star Grande. They started dating in early 2020 but chose not to make their relationship public. Things escalated quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to their engagement in December 2020 and marriage in May 2021. However, they finalized their divorce in March 2024 after confirming their separation in July 2023. Grande is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Previous romance

Monroe's past relationship with Joe Keery

Meanwhile, Monroe was previously in a relationship with Stranger Things star Joe Keery. The former couple made their first red carpet appearance together in October 2017 and separated sometime between 2022 and 2023. In a recent interview with Variety on June 6, Keery spoke about their split for the first time, stating, "I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome...So I was really isolated and focused on my work."