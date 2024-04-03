Next Article

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with Mathias Boe on March 23

Watch: Taapsee Pannu's leaked wedding video shows her joyfully dancing

By Tanvi Gupta 03:38 pm Apr 03, 202403:38 pm

What's the story The news of Taapsee Pannu's wedding to her long-time boyfriend—badminton coach Mathias Boe—in Udaipur on March 23 left everyone surprised. Kept under wraps, photos and videos of this secret affair remained undisclosed until recently. A newly surfaced video from the varmala ceremony has now emerged online, revealing Pannu dancing joyfully as she makes her way toward her groom, who awaits her on the ramp.

Video details

Pannu looked stunning in traditional 'salwar'

Shared by a Reddit user, the video appears to have been captured by a guest. In the footage, Pannu is seen adorned in a stunning traditional red salwar suit, while Boe sports an ivory sherwani. Accompanied by her bridesmaids, Pannu gracefully approaches Boe and the couple exchange garlands. Boe affectionately plants a kiss on Pannu's cheek, and the pair share a dance.

Secret affair

A secret affair attended by a few industry guests

The notoriously private couple reportedly aimed to maintain their wedding day's privacy, away from attention. Earlier, an insider disclosed to News18, "Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn't have had it any other way." The guest list was kept small, with actor Pavail Gulati and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap present at the wedding from the industry.

Dreamy wedding

When Pannu shared her vision for 'dream wedding'

The wedding reportedly depicted the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity. Pannu and Boe were in talks about a grand event that would highlight the beauty of their respective cultures. In a January interview with Brides Today, the actor shared her vision for a dream wedding: a one-day affair with tasteful nude and subtle colors, good food served on time, and plenty of dancing.

Relationship

Pannu and Boe's relationship timeline

Pannu and Boe initially met during the first Indian Badminton League in 2013. In a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Pannu revealed she met Boe when she was making her Bollywood debut. "I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then," she stated.