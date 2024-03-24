Next Article

Jitendra Kumar has opened up on small-town romances

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:00 am Mar 24, 202403:00 am

What's the story Actor Jitendra Kumar, fondly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, delved into the intriguing dynamics of love in small-town India in a recent interview. Reflecting on his experiences, he highlighted how the segregation of boys and girls in many such towns often leads to romantic attachments forming under atypical circumstances. The actor, who hails from Rajasthan, elucidated this with a personal story about developing feelings for a girl who was reprimanded for arriving late to class.

Kumar, recalling the episode when he fell for the girl, told Raj Shamani, "The teacher scolded her badly, so she got upset. I felt the teacher should not have scolded her so much." This incident made him perceive her as his first love, showcasing how unusual situations can give rise to romantic emotions in small-towns. "That crush lasted for a long time and I couldn't look at her any other way. I felt she is the love of my life!"

Kumar pointed out that such unique reasons for developing romantic feelings are prevalent in areas where co-ed schools are rare and boys and girls are made to study separately. He asserted, "If you are restricted from the beginning, and are told that boys and girls will be in different schools or sections, then you will always find such reasons to fall in love."

The Panchayat actor also narrated an entertaining tale about a friend from his days at IIT Kharagpur who fell for a girl following an incident where her laptop was stolen during a train journey. He recounted, "She'd just got a new laptop after our Diwali break." "In the morning, we saw her crying because her laptop had been stolen. Woh roh rahi thi aur bas, aaj tak pyaar hai use, woh move on nahi kar paya," he said.

On the work front, Kumar is gearing up for the third season of the critically acclaimed web series Panchayat. The show, which also stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in key roles, among others, will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video later this year. Kumar also has the third season of Kota Factory set for release on the streaming giant Netflix soon.