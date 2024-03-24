Next Article

Netflix unveils anime lineup at AnimeJapan: Discover what's in store

What's the story Attention, anime lovers! On Saturday, Netflix unveiled its extensive anime lineup for 2024 at the AnimeJapan exhibition—the annual consumer event that took place at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan. It will conclude on Tuesday (March 26). Numerous production companies, including Netflix, participated in the event, with the streaming giant introducing its forthcoming anime lineup, featuring ambitious crossover events like Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura.

Netflix has been successfully meeting the needs of anime fans in recent years and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. It bolstered its collection of original anime and anime-inspired series in 2023, gradually phasing out the renewal of licenses for certain titles. This shift, however, resulted in fewer seasons for some series, while others vanished entirely. Fortunately, these adjustments only proved to be a prudent strategic decision.

A closer look at Netflix's 2024 anime lineup

The 2024 Netflix anime lineup includes Delicious in Dungeon, currently streaming, and The Grimm Variations, set to release on April 17. Other titles include T-P Bon, with Season 1 releasing on May 2 and Season 2 on July 17, and My Oni Girl releasing on May 24. The much-anticipated crossover event, Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura is scheduled for a June 6 release, followed by Ultraman: Rising on June 14.

Additional titles on Netflix's 2024 anime roster

Additionally, the lineup also features Rising Impact, with Season 1 releasing on June 22 and Season 2 on August 6, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, and From Me to You/ Kimi ni Todoke Season 3, both set to release in 2024. The final season of Beastars is also part of the lineup with part one releasing in 2024 and part two "coming soon." These titles contribute to the variety and scope of Netflix's anime offerings for the year.

More premieres confirmed in Netflix's 2024 anime slate

Beyond the titles announced at the exhibition, Netflix's anime slate for 2024 confirmed premieres for several other titles. These include A Condition Called Love releasing on April 4, Blood of Zeus Season 2 releasing on May 15, and Moonrise, set to release in 2024. Other confirmed releases include Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 in August, and Beat & Motion, Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Lady Napoleon, all set to release this year.