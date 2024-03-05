Next Article

'Argylle' is set for PVOD release on March 5

'Argylle' PVOD and OTT release details are here

By Aikantik Bag 12:20 pm Mar 05, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Apple TV has revealed that the romantic action comedy film Argylle, featuring Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, and Sam Rockwell, will be accessible on PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) and electronic sell-throughs in the U.S. and Canada from Tuesday. The movie will later be available for streaming worldwide on Apple TV+. Directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, Argylle hit theaters on February 2 through Universal Pictures and Apple Original Films, raking in over $92M globally.

OTT release

Storyline and cast of the film

The plot of Argylle revolves around Elly Conway (Dallas Howard), a reclusive, cat-loving author of bestselling spy novels centered on the stylish secret agent Argylle (Cavill). When Elly and real-life spy Aidan (Rockwell) uncover that her story reflects the activities of an actual espionage organization, they find themselves caught in a perilous game of cat and mouse. The cast also includes John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post