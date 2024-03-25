Next Article

TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sung-bin are reportedly dating for a year now

By Aikantik Bag 11:26 am Mar 25, 202411:26 am

What's the story TWICE's Jihyo and ex-athlete Yung Sung-bin's fans, it's time to assemble! Yes, reports are rife that the celebrity duo is dating and fans have been speculating the same. A report from a Korean news source on Monday (KST) hinted that the two stars, who first crossed paths through a mutual friend have been romantically involved for the past year. Their mutual passion for fitness is believed to have played a part in their growing closeness. Now, official statements have come.

Statement

Agencies refused to provide concrete answers

In light of the ongoing speculations, both Jihyo's and Yun's agencies have released official comments. JYP Entertainment, which manages Jihyo, expressed, "It is challenging to verify as it pertains to [the artist's] private life. We request your understanding." In a similar vein, All That Sports, Yun's agency, noted, "Since he is not currently an active athlete, we do not oversee his personal affairs. Verification is challenging."

What Next?

The duo's careers so far

Jihyo made her mark in the K-pop industry as a member of TWICE in 2015. She ventured into her solo career recently with her debut album Killin' Me Good released in 2023. Yun holds the distinction of being the first Asian to clinch a gold medal in skeleton at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Since retiring from sports, he has pivoted to entertainment and presently runs his own YouTube channel.