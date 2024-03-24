Next Article

Olivia Colman has spoken about Hollywood gender pay gap

'If I was Oliver': Olivia Colman criticizes Hollywood pay disparity

What's the story Renowned actor Olivia Colman recently brought attention to the gender pay inequality in Hollywood during an appearance on CNN's The Amanpour Hour. The Oscar-winner shed light on the disparities she has encountered in the film and TV industry, asserting that male actors frequently receive higher pay based on the outdated assumption that "they draw audiences." Despite her involvement in high-profile projects, Colman shockingly revealed an instance where there was a 12,000% difference in pay with a man!

'If I was Oliver Colman...I'd be earning a lot more'

"Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences." "And actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts." "If I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a lot more than I am." "I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference."

Colman disputed the idea of male-dominated audiences

Meanwhile, in a separate discussion with the Radio Times Podcast last month, she disputed that men attract larger audiences. She pointed to successful films headlined by women such as Barbie, Bridesmaids, and Thelma & Louise as proof, stating, "People say men get paid more because they get more bums on seats. That's a lie! It can be proved in the box office." "I don't know why we're still having to discuss it!"

Other actors who echoed Colman's views

Colman is not alone in her critique of the industry's wage disparities. Actor Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) has also voiced her opposition to the undervaluing of Black actors. While promoting The Color Purple, Henson confessed that she nearly quit the industry due to being underpaid, stating, "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost."

Meanwhile, Colman's latest film highlighted women's plight

Apart from producing, Colman recently starred in Wicked Little Letters, a mystery film in which she portrayed Edith Swan. The film, which also stars Jessie Buckley and Anjana Vasan, provides insight into the treatment of women post-war. In an interview, Colman reportedly stated, "The women are looked at and judged and, unfortunately, that still exists." The film was released in the UK on February 23.