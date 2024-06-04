Next Article

'Kingdom' star Jonathan Tucker steps in during neighborhood intrusion

By Tanvi Gupta 11:15 am Jun 04, 202411:15 am

What's the story Jonathan Tucker, acclaimed for his role in the series Kingdom, demonstrated real-life heroism during a home intrusion incident in his Los Angeles neighborhood. The actor's representative confirmed to Variety that Tucker alerted the police after spotting a suspicious man knocking on doors around his block. The situation escalated when he noticed an open front door at a neighbor's house, prompting him to ensure the safety of its occupants. Here's what happened.

Quick response

'Those guys are the real heroes': Tucker praised LAPD officials

Upon discovering an open front door at a neighbor's house, Tucker rushed to check on the occupants. Inside, he found a mother and her children whom he led to safety and stayed with until the police arrived. Law enforcement later placed the intruder under a 5150 hold—meaning "the intruder was experiencing a mental health crisis." Downplaying his act of bravery, Tucker told LA magazine: "If you want a quote, call the LAPD because those guys are the real heroes."

Acting career

Tucker's notable career and humble response

Tucker is a seasoned actor recognized primarily for his numerous TV roles, notably as a series regular on Kingdom. His extensive resume includes notable appearances in The Black Donnellys (2007), Parenthood (2011-2013), and Westworld (2018-2022), among others. On the big screen, Tucker has starred in films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), In the Valley of Elah (2007), and Charlie's Angels (2019). Notably, he received praise for his supporting performance in the indie drama Palm Trees and Power Lines.

Statement

When Tucker reflected on his three decades acting journey

Reflecting on his three decades of acting, Tucker previously shared his perspective on intuition in his career, stating, "Over the past 30 years of working in the entertainment business, I've sort of honed my intuition." "Oftentimes we put all this dissonance between our gut and the choices that we make and we don't trust that voice in our head that is telling us what's the right way to go." "When the universe is telling you something, you need to listen."