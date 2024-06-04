Next Article

Remembering Janis Paige: 'The Pajama Game' actor dies at 101

By Tanvi Gupta 11:03 am Jun 04, 202411:03 am

What's the story Janis Paige, a celebrated actor known for her roles in The Pajama Game, Silk Stockings, and various soap operas, died on Sunday at her Los Angeles residence. She was 101 years old. The news of her death was confirmed by Stuart Lambert, a close friend of the actor. Born as Donna Mae Tjaden in Tacoma, Washington in 1922, Paige began her entertainment career performing in local talent shows before relocating to LA. May she rest in peace.

Early life

When she caught the attention of Warner Bros.

Post-high school, Paige made her way to LA, where she graced the stage as a singer at the famed Hollywood Canteen during World War II, concurrently posing as a pin-up model. This dual exposure caught the attention of Warner Bros., earning her a film contract. She embarked on a career co-starring in low-budget musicals. After her role in Two Gals and a Guy (1951), she ultimately made the decision to bid farewell to Hollywood.

Career

Paige's six-decade-long acting career

Paige's acting career spanned over six decades, boasting more than 100 credits in film, television, and stage productions. She made her Broadway debut in 1951 in the mystery comedy Remains to Be Seen. Her signature stage role came three years later as Babe Williams in the hit musical comedy The Pajama Game. Despite originating the role on Broadway, Doris Day played the character in the 1957 film adaptation.

Appearances

Notable appearances in films, TV series and soaps

In addition to stage, Paige starred in numerous films and television series. She shared the screen with Fred Astaire in the 1957 musical Silk Stockings and Doris Day in Please Don't Eat the Daisies. Her TV credits include popular series like Lux Video Theatre, Shower of Stars, The Fugitive, and The Red Skelton Hour. She also had significant roles in daytime dramas such as General Hospital and Santa Barbara. Her final acting credit was a 2001 episode of Family Law.

Personal life

Personal life and reflections on acting

Off-screen, Paige was married three times and divorced twice. Her spouses included Frank Martinelli Jr., a restaurateur, Arthur Stander, the producer of It's Always Jan, and Ray Gilbert, a movie composer who passed away in 1976. In a 2005 interview for the Television Academy Foundation, she reflected on her career, saying, "When you go on an audition as an actor, it's not about the job. It's about the privilege of acting. Of working in front of somebody and acting."