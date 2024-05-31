Next Article

Exploring different cultures through epic films

By Anujj Trehaan 01:24 pm May 31, 202401:24 pm

What's the story This article showcases five films that highlight the diversity of cultures worldwide. Each film, a masterpiece in its own right, offers insights into the traditions, struggles, and beauty of different societies. From rural India to Mongolia's deserts, these movies tell unique stories that resonate globally, celebrating resilience, unity, and the human spirit across various cultural backdrops.

'Lagaan'

Lagaan unfolds in the Victorian era of India's British Raj, focusing on a small village challenged by oppressive taxes. The villagers, seeking relief, agree to a cricket match against their British rulers to evade these taxes. This Bollywood epic beautifully narrates a tale of resilience, unity and the underdog's victory, capturing the spirit and essence of rural India in its portrayal.

'Whale Rider'

Whale Rider tells the story of Paikea Apirana ("Pai"), a young Maori girl who dreams of becoming the chief of her tribe. Despite opposition from her grandfather and traditional norms that favor male leadership, Pai demonstrates incredible determination and courage. The film offers an intimate look at Maori culture and its deep connection with nature, emphasizing themes of leadership, gender roles, and generational divides.

'The Story of the Weeping Camel'

The Story of the Weeping Camel is set in Mongolia's Gobi Desert, where a nomadic family faces a crisis after a camel rejects her newborn calf. Blending reality with folklore, they use an ancient singing ritual to unite mother and calf. This film showcases Mongolian nomadic culture and their deep connection with animals, capturing their profound bond beautifully.

'Rabbit-Proof Fence'

Rabbit-Proof Fence recounts the true story of three Aboriginal girls forcibly removed from their families in 1931, as part of Australia's assimilation policy. They escape their government-run settlement school and embark on an epic 1,500-mile journey home by following the rabbit-proof fence through harsh desert terrain. The film highlights resilience against oppressive policies and celebrates Indigenous Australian culture and spirit.

'Kirikou and the Sorceress'

Kirikou and the Sorceress is an animated film inspired by West African folklore. It chronicles the journey of Kirikou, a small yet courageous boy, who ventures to save his village from Karaba, a sorceress whose malevolence is revealed to stem from past wrongs done to her. This animation delves into West African culture, highlighting bravery, empathy and redemption.