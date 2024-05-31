Next Article

Second season of 'Pachinko' announced

Lee Min-ho's 'Pachinko' Season 2 set to premiere in August

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:58 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Apple TV+ has announced that the second season of its critically acclaimed series Pachinko will premiere globally on August 23. The announcement was made on Friday and was accompanied by the release of several first-look photos and the main title sequence for the upcoming season. The show will continue its eight-episode format with one episode being released every Friday through October 11.

'Pachinko' Season 2: A multilingual, multigenerational saga

Pachinko, a Media Res production, tells a poignant tale of love and survival spanning four generations in three languages - Korean, Japanese, and English. The second season features an ensemble cast including Lee Minho, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jin Ha, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han, and Sungkyu Kim. This multigenerational novel-based series is set to continue its captivating narrative in the upcoming season.

'Pachinko' Season 1: A trail of international accolades

The first season of Pachinko was lauded globally, bagging 11 awards, including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Gotham Independent Film Award. The series is the brainchild of Soo Hugh who also serves as an executive producer alongside Media Res's Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, and Theresa Kang for Blue Marble Pictures. The second season is directed by Leanne Welham, Arvin Chen, and Sang-il Lee.

Check out the title sequence here