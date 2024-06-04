Next Article

Bollywood film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' continues success

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:58 am Jun 04, 202410:58 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has maintained its momentum at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹2.15cr India nett on its fourth day of release, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. This follows a robust opening weekend where the movie amassed ₹16.85cr India nett in its first three days of screening. So, the sports drama has collected around ₹19cr till now.

Collection trends

Weekend box office fluctuations for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

The Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor film's daily box office collection experienced some variation over the weekend. On its debut day, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi earned ₹6.75cr (tickets were offered at a discounted rate), which slightly dipped to ₹4.6cr on the second day, marking a decrease of 31.85%. However, the movie rebounded on its third day, pulling in ₹5.5cr, a rise of 19.57% from the previous day's earnings.

Occupancy details

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' recorded varied occupancy rates

The overall Hindi occupancy for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi on Monday was reported at 11.11%. The occupancy rates fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows recording 6.8%, afternoon shows at 13.08%, evening shows at 12.01%, and night shows peaking at 12.55%. These rates varied regionally as well, with Chennai and Jaipur recording higher occupancies of around 23% and 22.75%, respectively.