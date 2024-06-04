Next Article

Jun 04, 2024

What's the story The Bollywood film Bhaiyya Ji has been making waves at the box office, amassing an impressive ₹9.44cr India nett in its first 10 days. On its 11th day (Monday), however, it faced a roadblock, only adding ₹0.18cr (early estimate) to its total earnings. As of Monday, the film's total box office collection stands at ₹9.62cr India nett.

Earnings trend

Bhaiyya Ji opened with a collection of ₹1.35cr on its first day, which surged by 29.63% to ₹1.75cr on the second day and further to ₹1.85cr on the third day. However, the fourth day saw a significant drop of 51.35%, earning only ₹0.9cr. The film's daily earnings have seen fluctuations since its release, maintaining a steady income ranging from ₹0.75cr to ₹0.85cr from Day 5 to Day 7.

Regional performance

The film's overall Hindi Occupancy was reported at 6.91% on Monday, with morning shows recording occupancy of 4.17%, afternoon shows at 9.13%, and evening shows at 7.43%. Region-wise, Mumbai recorded a total of 9% occupancy for Bhaiyya Ji, the National Capital Region (NCR) stood at 6.67%, Pune at 5.33%, and Bengaluru led with a strong 16%.

Film details

Bhaiyya Ji is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios. The film features an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, and Jatin Goswami in key roles. Despite fluctuations in daily earnings since its release, the film continues to draw audiences across India.