By Shreya Mukherjee 10:35 am Jun 04, 202410:35 am

What's the story The film Srikanth has successfully completed its 25th day at the box office, amassing an impressive total of approximately ₹44.65cr. The film added around ₹0.4cr to its overall collection on the 25th day (Monday), following a strong performance in its initial 24 days that saw it earn an estimated ₹44.25cr India nett. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films, the movie features Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Revenue trends

'Srikanth' witnessing fluctuating daily earnings at box office

Srikanth has experienced varying daily earnings since its release. The film's collection on the first day was ₹2.25cr, which surged by 86.67% to ₹4.2cr on the second day. The third day saw a further rise of 25%, reaching ₹5.25cr, but the fourth day marked a significant drop of 68.57%, with collections falling to ₹1.65cr. Despite these fluctuations, Hiranandani's film has maintained a steady overall performance at the box office.

Weekly collections

Weekly box office collections of 'Srikanth' show varied trends

The first week of Srikanth ended with a total collection of ₹17.85cr. However, the second week saw a decrease in collections by 23.53%, ending at ₹13.65cr. The downward trend continued into the third week with collections further decreasing by 34.8% to ₹8.9cr. Despite these weekly fluctuations, the film's overall box office performance remained robust, contributing to its current total of approximately ₹44.65cr.