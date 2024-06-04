Next Article

Telugu actor Hema arrested in rave party case

Rave party case: Actor Hema maintains 'innocence' after being arrested

By Tanvi Gupta 10:31 am Jun 04, 202410:31 am

What's the story The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested Telugu actor Hema in relation to a rave party case in Bengaluru on Monday. The party, held on May 19 at a farmhouse near Electronic City, was reportedly disguised as a "birthday celebration." The actor was summoned for interrogation and subsequently taken into custody due to unsatisfactory responses. Reports suggest that she wore a burqa to conceal her identity while being questioned by interrogators.

Rave party raid yielded narcotics and high-end equipment: Report

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB raided the party location and collected blood samples from attendees. Blood tests confirmed that 86 out of 103 attendees, including Hema, tested positive for narcotics. The participants consisted of 73 men and 30 women. The police seized MDMA pills (an illegal drug, often taken for the feelings of stimulation) and crystals, hydro cannabis, cocaine, high-end cars, and DJ equipment worth ₹1.5 crore during the raid, reportedly.

Hema proclaimed innocence amid drug allegations

Following her arrest, Hema maintained her innocence to the media, stating, "I didn't do anything. I am innocent. Look at what they're doing to me. I did not take drugs." She also claimed that she was in Hyderabad, not Bengaluru, at the time of the incident and shared footage of herself cooking biryani in Hyderabad as proof last Tuesday. The investigation continues as authorities strive to uncover the full details of the case.

'It's fake news that I was at the party...'

Last Monday, Hema released a video, asserting that her name was dragged in for no reason and clarifying that she was at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. She mentioned receiving numerous calls from reporters regarding her supposed arrest. In the video, she stated, "I have not gone anywhere, I am enjoying and chilling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Please don't believe rumors. I don't know who's there, it's fake news that I was at the party."

Hema aside, Telugu actor Srikanth also linked to scandal

Telugu actor Srikanth also found himself linked to the scandal. A circulating video on X/Twitter depicted police rounding up individuals from the party, one of whom attempted to conceal his face, bearing a striking resemblance to Srikanth. Like Hema, Srikanth responded with a video from his home, stating, "I agree that man looks like me, but I am in Hyderabad at home...I am not the kind of person to go to rave parties; at the most, I attend birthday parties."