'Family Star': Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur starrer gets censored; runtime revealed

By Aikantik Bag 01:50 pm Apr 04, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film Family Star, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This approval comes just in time for its grand premiere on April 5. The film, set to be released in multiple languages, underwent edits due to the inclusion of cuss words. Most of these words were part of a scene set in the United States.

Request

Changes suggested by CBFC

In line with the film's family-oriented drama genre, the censor board requested the removal of certain cuss words from the final segment. Reports reveal that five cuss words and scenes depicting excessive alcohol use have been excised from the final cut. As a result of these edits, Family Star now has a runtime of two hours and 43 minutes.

Production

Plotline of the film

Family Star is a heartwarming family drama written and directed by Parasuram Petla. The film, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, revolves around Govardhan, a middle-class man who works hard for his family's well-being and unexpectedly falls in love. This marks Petla and Deverakonda's reunion after their hit film Geetha Govindam.